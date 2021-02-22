Sign up
Oh Deer
This little gal wandered into the yard and was eating some of the fallen birdseed. I'm sure she also can't wait for winter to be over. It was a snowy morning.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2021 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
backyard
,
woods
,
deer
katy
ace
Such a pretty scene with that deer in the falling snow! It’s a fabulous composition and a FAV
February 23rd, 2021
