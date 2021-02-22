Previous
Oh Deer by lesip
52 / 365

Oh Deer

This little gal wandered into the yard and was eating some of the fallen birdseed. I'm sure she also can't wait for winter to be over. It was a snowy morning.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Leslie

katy ace
Such a pretty scene with that deer in the falling snow! It’s a fabulous composition and a FAV
February 23rd, 2021  
