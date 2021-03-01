Previous
Next
Month Of Hearts by lesip
59 / 365

Month Of Hearts

Another February another month of hearts. I'm so glad I have saved this collage form in Lightroom. All I need to do is fill in the pictures and take it over to photoshop elements and add the words. On to March we go.....
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Very nice layout
March 1st, 2021  
Debra ace
Very nice!
March 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great job!
March 1st, 2021  
Linda Godwin
nice job!
March 1st, 2021  
katy ace
It turned out beautifully! You have mad compositional skills!
March 1st, 2021  
KV ace
This makes a beautiful calendar page... love how you did the year on the bottom left & right corners.
March 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise