59 / 365
Month Of Hearts
Another February another month of hearts. I'm so glad I have saved this collage form in Lightroom. All I need to do is fill in the pictures and take it over to photoshop elements and add the words. On to March we go.....
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
hearts
,
collage
Kate
ace
Very nice layout
March 1st, 2021
Debra
ace
Very nice!
March 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great job!
March 1st, 2021
Linda Godwin
nice job!
March 1st, 2021
katy
ace
It turned out beautifully! You have mad compositional skills!
March 1st, 2021
KV
ace
This makes a beautiful calendar page... love how you did the year on the bottom left & right corners.
March 1st, 2021
