By The Sea by lesip
60 / 365

By The Sea

A long lens makes this feel close. It is not but sure is a nice view. Taken from Cape Henlopen in Lewes, Delaware.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Leslie

katy ace
It almost has a tilt shift effect! Fabulous composition and a great subject!
March 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful view! A lonesome looking place.
March 3rd, 2021  
Milanie ace
Lovely composition
March 3rd, 2021  
