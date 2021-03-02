Sign up
By The Sea
A long lens makes this feel close. It is not but sure is a nice view. Taken from Cape Henlopen in Lewes, Delaware.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3893
photos
217
followers
100
following
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th February 2021 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
lighthouse
katy
ace
It almost has a tilt shift effect! Fabulous composition and a great subject!
March 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful view! A lonesome looking place.
March 3rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Lovely composition
March 3rd, 2021
