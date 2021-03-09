Woo Are You

The search for Rusty the screech owl at Blackwater continues..... One day Rusty you will be home when I visit. I did find with the help of directions from a kind photographer who shared his location a Great Horned Owl high in his nest and what looked like a couple of foxes that he had feasted on at the bottom of the tree. If not foxes they were big and had fur like a fox. Mostly just fur and bones left. I will spare you that picture because I didn't take it. LOL Tomorrows adventure is to find the new filly in Assateague that I believe was born last Thursday. Don't be a Rusty Ms. Filly ......