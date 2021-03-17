Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
75 / 365
Happy St. Patricks Day
May your troubles be less,
And your blessing be more.
And nothing but happiness,
Come through your door.
Found him at a Pottery store at the beach. Knew he'd be perfect for today's picture. He is huge and must weigh a ton.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3909
photos
219
followers
100
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th February 2021 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gnome
,
st. pats day
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close