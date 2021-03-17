Previous
Happy St. Patricks Day by lesip
Happy St. Patricks Day

May your troubles be less,
And your blessing be more.
And nothing but happiness,
Come through your door.

Found him at a Pottery store at the beach. Knew he'd be perfect for today's picture. He is huge and must weigh a ton.


Leslie

