Memorial Day At The Wall

It's been 15 months since I hopped on the metro and walked around Washington D.C. Today was the day I took that big step forward away from cov-id mind set. The state of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have pretty much dropped all cov-id restrictions.



Memorial Day is a time to pause and reflect and honor those who died serving our country.



The Vietnam Veterans Memorial stands as a symbol of America’s honor and recognition of the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War. Inscribed on the black granite walls are the names of more than 58,000 men and women who gave their lives or remain missing. The Memorial is dedicated to honor the courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty and country of all who answered the call to serve during one of the most divisive wars in U.S. history.