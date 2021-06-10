Previous
Next
Love At First Sight by lesip
140 / 365

Love At First Sight

Sally and Joe were so excited to find two Brood X bugs aka cicadas on their photowalk. Sally felt a little too close for comfort but Joe just kept inching closer and closer. The 17 year emersion will soon be drawing to an end.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise