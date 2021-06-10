Sign up
Love At First Sight
Sally and Joe were so excited to find two Brood X bugs aka cicadas on their photowalk. Sally felt a little too close for comfort but Joe just kept inching closer and closer. The 17 year emersion will soon be drawing to an end.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
