Hitchhiker by lesip
Hitchhiker

On this morning walk a cicada landed on my nose 😜 okay I asked Bob to place him on my nose . WHAT I won’t do for a picture… LOL I do love my cartoon wrinkle free self 😂

I took quite a few trying to get cicada in focus but I guess where I put him the program always blurs there.
15th June 2021

Leslie

