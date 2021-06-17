Previous
Half Full, Half Empty by lesip
147 / 365

Half Full, Half Empty

What do you see? Me, I see a shot that needs to be taken.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Leslie

katy ace
Most definitely necessary! Most definitely amazing too!
June 18th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A stunning moon shot!
June 18th, 2021  
Bill ace
Very well done.
June 18th, 2021  
