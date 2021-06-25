Previous
Pelican Island by lesip
154 / 365

So many photos but I think this one shows just how many pelicans are there. All photos were taken from a boat. It was amazing to see so many who are there to breed over the summer months and will then migrate on.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
Oh my word this is so crazy to imagine! So many of them! Terrific photo especially from a boat which must make focusing difficult!
June 26th, 2021  
Taffy ace
That is an amazing collection/flock -- how exciting to see them up close and in such numbers.
June 26th, 2021  
Cathy
Wow!
June 26th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
How amazing. I wouldn’t want to have babies in such congestion but I’m not a pelican!
June 26th, 2021  
Bill ace
That is incredible.
June 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, amazing.
June 26th, 2021  
