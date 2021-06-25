Sign up
154 / 365
Pelican Island
So many photos but I think this one shows just how many pelicans are there. All photos were taken from a boat. It was amazing to see so many who are there to breed over the summer months and will then migrate on.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
6
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Year 10
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
24th June 2021 12:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
island
,
pelicans
katy
ace
Oh my word this is so crazy to imagine! So many of them! Terrific photo especially from a boat which must make focusing difficult!
June 26th, 2021
Taffy
ace
That is an amazing collection/flock -- how exciting to see them up close and in such numbers.
June 26th, 2021
Cathy
Wow!
June 26th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
How amazing. I wouldn’t want to have babies in such congestion but I’m not a pelican!
June 26th, 2021
Bill
ace
That is incredible.
June 26th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow, amazing.
June 26th, 2021
