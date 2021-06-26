Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
155 / 365
Big Wheel Take II
It's back ....😁 Well, they reconsidered and put the visiting ferris wheel back up but this time it does not over hang onto the boardwalk. Maybe I will get my chance to ride.
Back story here
https://media.365project.org/1/8012177_acgkmq0259_o.jpg
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3991
photos
224
followers
98
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Latest from all albums
149
150
151
152
993
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year 10
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
25th June 2021 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
ferris wheel
,
boardwalk
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Splendid shot of the big wheel!
June 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close