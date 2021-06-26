Previous
Big Wheel Take II by lesip
Big Wheel Take II

It's back ....😁 Well, they reconsidered and put the visiting ferris wheel back up but this time it does not over hang onto the boardwalk. Maybe I will get my chance to ride.

26th June 2021

Leslie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Splendid shot of the big wheel!
June 27th, 2021  
