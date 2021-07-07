Sign up
166 / 365
Orange You Amazing
Sunset at Assateague as we wait on the stars. It was just about a perfect night.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4004
photos
222
followers
98
following
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
2
1
Year 10
COOLPIX P950
6th July 2021 8:22am
sunset
bird
trees
layers
summerfield
ace
the flying bird looks like the sun was winking at you. aces!
July 8th, 2021
