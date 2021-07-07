Previous
Orange You Amazing by lesip
Orange You Amazing

Sunset at Assateague as we wait on the stars. It was just about a perfect night.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
summerfield ace
the flying bird looks like the sun was winking at you. aces!
July 8th, 2021  
