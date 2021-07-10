Sign up
169 / 365
Peek A Boo
Got to love watching this little cattle egret picking dinner off the legs of this horse. LOL They seemed like best buds....
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Album
Year 10
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
6th July 2021 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Tags
assateague
,
cattle egret
,
wild horse
