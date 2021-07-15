Sign up
172 / 365
Secrets
When you awake up before the crack of dawn the backyard has many visitors. We don't see many bucks. Just look at those handsome antlers. Young Love .......
insane ISO 5 minutes after sunrise which is on the other side of the house . no light
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
3
3
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4010
photos
222
followers
97
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th July 2021 6:04am
Exif
View Info
Tags
backyard
,
deer
,
doe
,
buck
,
someones watching us"
Maggiemae
ace
My camera wouldn't go to 16000! But this is so good! fav
July 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How sweet!
July 16th, 2021
katy
ace
WOW!!! what a wonderful Christmas card this one be! A fabulous composition with perfect "light"! FAV
July 16th, 2021
