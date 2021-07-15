Previous
Secrets by lesip
Secrets

When you awake up before the crack of dawn the backyard has many visitors. We don't see many bucks. Just look at those handsome antlers. Young Love .......

insane ISO 5 minutes after sunrise which is on the other side of the house . no light
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Maggiemae ace
My camera wouldn't go to 16000! But this is so good! fav
July 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How sweet!
July 16th, 2021  
katy ace
WOW!!! what a wonderful Christmas card this one be! A fabulous composition with perfect "light"! FAV
July 16th, 2021  
