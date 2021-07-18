Sign up
177 / 365
Happy National Ice Cream Day
What's your favorite flavor? I have two Rocky Road and Mint Chip.
When you had ice cream yesterday and have a pot pie in the oven for dinner, you improvise.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4015
photos
222
followers
97
following
Tags
sky
,
hand
,
cone
,
flowers
,
selfie
