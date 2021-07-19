Previous
The Lotus And The Bee by lesip
The Lotus And The Bee

Photobombed by a bee. Now who's my subject? The flower or the bee?
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
marlboromaam (Mags)
Wonderful shot! Doesn't matter. =)
July 20th, 2021  
amyK
Great capture
July 20th, 2021  
