Shoe Happy by lesip
Shoe Happy

Saw these in the window and knew I’d regret it if I just passed on by so goodbye birthday money 😊. Driving by a sunflower field with shoes in car you know I had to STOP. Practically killed myself trying to get this shot. Funny not Funny ….
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Taffy ace
This made me smile immediately! Love it and also your shoes!
July 31st, 2021  
amyK ace
Cool shoes; great shot!
July 31st, 2021  
