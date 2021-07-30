Sign up
189 / 365
Shoe Happy
Saw these in the window and knew I’d regret it if I just passed on by so goodbye birthday money 😊. Driving by a sunflower field with shoes in car you know I had to STOP. Practically killed myself trying to get this shot. Funny not Funny ….
30th July 2021
Taffy
ace
This made me smile immediately! Love it and also your shoes!
July 31st, 2021
amyK
ace
Cool shoes; great shot!
July 31st, 2021
