192 / 365
Wakey Wakey
Good morning ......
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4032
photos
220
followers
96
following
Year 10
COOLPIX P950
1st August 2021 6:19pm
grass
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
dune
