Attack Of The Hornets

Bob went out to mow the front yard today and as he went to mow around the our large dogwood tree/bush all hell broke loose. Apparently when hornets feel threatened they swarm attack. Poor Bob was stung at least 10 times from head to shin before he was able to get away from them chasing him. Thank god he's not allergic. I was unaware of all this happening out front. Bob came in and found me in the basement telling me his story and asking if I wanted a picture. So..... with my SUPER ZOOM camera out we went. Bob in long pants, jacket, gloves and my mosquito guard hat. He planned to spray the nest with some insecticide he had so he could get his lawnmover that he had to abandon under the tree when the attack happened. Bob the die hard finished moving the lawn. Today before sunset he set a trash can under the nest and with his battle gear back on used a can of Raid Hornet and Wasp drenching the nest inside and out. I suggested leaving the nest till early morning before cutting it down to drop in heavy duty plastic lined trash bag. There can be 6000 hornets in a nest. 😲 We had no idea it was there. POOR BOB .....