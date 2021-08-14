Previous
Next
Attack Of The Hornets by lesip
204 / 365

Attack Of The Hornets

Bob went out to mow the front yard today and as he went to mow around the our large dogwood tree/bush all hell broke loose. Apparently when hornets feel threatened they swarm attack. Poor Bob was stung at least 10 times from head to shin before he was able to get away from them chasing him. Thank god he's not allergic. I was unaware of all this happening out front. Bob came in and found me in the basement telling me his story and asking if I wanted a picture. So..... with my SUPER ZOOM camera out we went. Bob in long pants, jacket, gloves and my mosquito guard hat. He planned to spray the nest with some insecticide he had so he could get his lawnmover that he had to abandon under the tree when the attack happened. Bob the die hard finished moving the lawn. Today before sunset he set a trash can under the nest and with his battle gear back on used a can of Raid Hornet and Wasp drenching the nest inside and out. I suggested leaving the nest till early morning before cutting it down to drop in heavy duty plastic lined trash bag. There can be 6000 hornets in a nest. 😲 We had no idea it was there. POOR BOB .....
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I cannot believe after all of that he still was considerate enough to ask you to get a photo! The photo is superb but poor Bob!
August 15th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Wow - what a scary story - so glad it wasn't a case of him being allergic - you were brave to even head out there - but you got a really good shot.
August 15th, 2021  
Leslie ace
@milaniet I did debate the offer in my head before heading out the front door.
August 15th, 2021  
summerfield ace
i'm getting hives just looking and reading this. 🤣
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise