Eye Of The Tiger by lesip
214 / 365

Eye Of The Tiger

Stop right there !!!!! Perfect background ..... thanks
Sometimes our minds meet and sometime they don't. I'm glad a moat, wall and fence were between us.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Leslie

Bill ace
Very nice natural looking background. What a magnificent animal.
August 24th, 2021  
Monica
Stunning photo
August 24th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 24th, 2021  
