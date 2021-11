Fleeting Signs Of Fall

I wondered if I would get a view of the moon rising from the top of Sugarloaf Mountain, there's an east view location. It was very cloudy with rain on the way but I give it a try. Too cloudy but my app showed if I could see it the spot wasn't going to work because it would be rising too far to the left and there wasn't a clear view. I drove over to the west view area and snapped this as I was ending down the mountain. It's sad that the beautiful colors of fall is disappearing.