The Last Hurrah by lesip
299 / 365

The Last Hurrah

As I watched leaves float over the house from the backyard I thought this would be a great day to try and capture a picture of them. It's like shooting eagles ...LOL
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Leslie

Mags ace
Super!
November 22nd, 2021  
