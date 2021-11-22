Sign up
299 / 365
The Last Hurrah
As I watched leaves float over the house from the backyard I thought this would be a great day to try and capture a picture of them. It's like shooting eagles ...LOL
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
leaves
,
clouds
,
fall
,
someone go grab the rake
Mags
ace
Super!
November 22nd, 2021
