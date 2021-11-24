Previous
Wait For Me by lesip
Wait For Me

Early this morning I watched these two play out back and this popped into my head. Lisa and I in our younger years. No, go away, you can not come. I was the mean older sister.Things you regret and would do over. So grateful for my wonderful sister. My brothers are pretty cool too and they didn't want to play with me so no regrets there.

We picked up my sister last night from the airport . She is here for a week. Woo Hoo .... We have never seen the airport so crowded traffic wise. Lots people traveling.
24th November 2021

Leslie

Corinne C
Great action shot!
November 25th, 2021  
Milanie
What a wonderful shot~
November 25th, 2021  
Diana
Such a great shot and story to go with it.
November 25th, 2021  
