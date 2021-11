Post Sitter

Walked out back to shake leaves off pond netting and was greeted with Mr. Hawkeye just sitting on the fence post watching all the birds. Went in to grab camera and there he was just waiting to have his picture taken. He even let me walk around to put the tree behind him, improving my POV. Got the safe shot and then tried for this. 🙂



taken with the nikon P950 just love the reach of this bridge camera.