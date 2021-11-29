Previous
White Fang Saga Continues by lesip
305 / 365

White Fang Saga Continues

Well, look who is still on the hiker biker trail. Why are you still all alone? Who moved you a third of a mile and then abandoned you again. I’m just so curious what your story is. Will I see you again? Only time will tell.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
The mystery continues - odd place to find one.
November 30th, 2021  
