Previous
Next
It Wasn't Me by lesip
306 / 365

It Wasn't Me

According to my advent calendar it's Christmas Eve.

Dear Santa I Can explain... LOL

Happy December 1st
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hilarious!!! Naughty but nice! Best go out and buy another one ( be cheaper now too!)
December 1st, 2021  
Leslie ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond LOL bought this just for the picture. Our oldest and his wife sent us two advent calendars . A chocolate and a popcorn. Will open one day at a time ....
December 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise