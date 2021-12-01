Sign up
It Wasn't Me
According to my advent calendar it's Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa I Can explain... LOL
Happy December 1st
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
calendar
,
xmas
,
selfie
,
chocoholic
,
i'm so bad
JackieR
ace
Hilarious!!! Naughty but nice! Best go out and buy another one ( be cheaper now too!)
December 1st, 2021
Leslie
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
LOL bought this just for the picture. Our oldest and his wife sent us two advent calendars . A chocolate and a popcorn. Will open one day at a time ....
December 1st, 2021
