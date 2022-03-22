Previous
Before The Rise by lesip
Before The Rise

Up at 4:30am and at the Tidal Basin by 6am. Sunrise happened a little after 7. Full Bloom stated yesterday and rain is forecast for tomorrow and Thursday so today was the day. Minutes after this shot too many photographers, joggers and cherry blossoms enthusiasts arrived and this shot was gone. After two years of covid restrictions the crowds are back and seem bigger, probably because we haven't been around them in so long. The struggle to get pictures without people was real and it's only Tuesday so I know it's only going to get worse. So glad my friend Rebecca and I went today.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Leslie

@lesip
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous capture. Love the tree branch framing ( and no people LOL)
March 23rd, 2022  
