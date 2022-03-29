Previous
Good Morning Moon by lesip
80 / 365

Good Morning Moon

I think of the moon setting as the sun rises but today the moon rose a little before twilight. I threw my coat over my pj's and went out for a couple shots. I think it was 25 degrees. brrrrr........
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
March 29th, 2022  
