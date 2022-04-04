Ever Forward, I Think Not

On Friday I stopped to get a picture of this 1,095-foot cargo carrier called the Ever Forward with more than 4,000 full shipping containers aboard, has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay since March 13, when it missed a turn on its way from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia and exited the 50-foot deep Craighill Channel and barged into shallower waters. You can see it up close and pretty personal from Downs Park in Pasadena, Md. but it will cost you 6 dollars to enter the park. As I waited for this other smaller container ship to go by I thought for sure it would pass behind the Ever Forward. Nope it went in front. Puzzling ???? Its sister ship got stuck in the Panama Canal about a year ago. The poor Evergreen company sure has its problems.

