Ever Forward, I Think Not by lesip
87 / 365

Ever Forward, I Think Not

On Friday I stopped to get a picture of this 1,095-foot cargo carrier called the Ever Forward with more than 4,000 full shipping containers aboard, has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay since March 13, when it missed a turn on its way from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia and exited the 50-foot deep Craighill Channel and barged into shallower waters. You can see it up close and pretty personal from Downs Park in Pasadena, Md. but it will cost you 6 dollars to enter the park. As I waited for this other smaller container ship to go by I thought for sure it would pass behind the Ever Forward. Nope it went in front. Puzzling ???? Its sister ship got stuck in the Panama Canal about a year ago. The poor Evergreen company sure has its problems.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
23% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
That is a lot of containers. A fabulous photo of the two of them in a terrific composition
April 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Not sure what is in those containers but someone will be waiting a long time already. Great capture.
April 5th, 2022  
