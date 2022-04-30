Patriotic Rust Bucket

The American Mariner started construction in mid-1941 at Maryland’s Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyard as a cargo ship but before completion she was converted from a cargo ship to a training ship for merchant marines. The American Mariner is said to be the only ship to have been commissioned in all three major branches of the U.S. armed forces after starting service for the Merchant Marine.

In October 1966 she was taken to a spot in the Chesapeake Bay between Lookout Point and Smith Island. A Navy Underwater Demolition Team from Norfolk used explosives to punch holes in her side and flood her. She is sitting in about 20 feet of water although it looks like she is floating. Her last role would be to serve as a target ship for pilots from the US Naval Air Station at Patuxent River, Maryland.

It was a site to see sitting all by itself in the bay. WOW !!!! A big bonus on our Lighthouse Adventure. Who Knew ???