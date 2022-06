Reflect

Plane Day

Thankfully I saw the Innovation in Flight event at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, Va. advertised on FB a month ago and scored earliest entry tickets. It was a little windy but a beautiful 75 degree day after yesterdays 98 degree day. We had a nice time walking around and seeing all the pilots that flew in for the day to show off their amazing flying machines. I was obsessed with the mirror curved windows that arced above the building hanger.