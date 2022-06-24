Sign up
156 / 365
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
I took this picture last month and I'm sure it represents what's going on there today. Not really sure how I feel about this decision.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4408
photos
203
followers
90
following
42% complete
View this month »
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
3
1
Year 11
NIKON D5100
14th May 2022 3:05pm
supreme court
Elizabeth
ace
Definitely a shocker that the Court overturned the 1973 decision.
June 24th, 2022
