Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade by lesip
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

I took this picture last month and I'm sure it represents what's going on there today. Not really sure how I feel about this decision.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Elizabeth ace
Definitely a shocker that the Court overturned the 1973 decision.
June 24th, 2022  
