157 / 365
Pollinator
My milkweed is a blooming and the bees are lovin it ..... Now waiting for the monarch butterflies to arrive.....
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
bee
milkweed
flowering
