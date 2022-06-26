Sign up
158 / 365
Sweet Cheeks
Spent some time watching Chippy out back today. He was gathering all the fallen birdseed from the feeder.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
2
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4410
photos
204
followers
90
following
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Tags
deck
,
chipmunk
katy
ace
FAV love this straight on look at those puffy little cheeks!
June 27th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 27th, 2022
