Sweet Cheeks by lesip
158 / 365

Sweet Cheeks

Spent some time watching Chippy out back today. He was gathering all the fallen birdseed from the feeder.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
katy ace
FAV love this straight on look at those puffy little cheeks!
June 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 27th, 2022  
