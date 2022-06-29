Previous
In Search Of The Milkway by lesip
In Search Of The Milkway

The night of the new moon when the milkway shines it’s brightest if the stars align and the skies are clear in the dark of night.

HAPPY NATIONAL CAMERA DAY MY FELLOW PHOTOGRAPHERS ...

Set timer on camera and ran out for a quick selfie
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my, how wonderful!
June 29th, 2022  
