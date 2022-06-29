Sign up
160 / 365
In Search Of The Milkway
The night of the new moon when the milkway shines it’s brightest if the stars align and the skies are clear in the dark of night.
HAPPY NATIONAL CAMERA DAY MY FELLOW PHOTOGRAPHERS ...
Set timer on camera and ran out for a quick selfie
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4412
photos
203
followers
90
following
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th June 2022 12:02am
sky
,
stars
,
selfie
,
dunes
,
assateague island
,
milkway
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my, how wonderful!
June 29th, 2022
