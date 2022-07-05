Let The Show Begin

First shot out of camera before the after smoke starts to build. Loved that the crescent moon joined the show. I haven't seen fireworks from this POV since we were kids and dad would take us all every year. Well until the year we went and tear gas was set off to break up disturbances going on a ways from us by vietnam protesters. That crap sure does travel. We happen to have our grandma Sophie with us and I'm sure my dad was mortified. Side note I was almost named Sophie. Guess mom nixed it. Anyway back to last night. Being at the fence of the fenced off section of grass worked out perfect. Had a family to the right of me with a little one in a stroller about 2 years old playing happily on a kids iPad that attached to the stroller for the hour ( I was amazed watching her play on it) wait and a nice photographer who had asked can I set up next to you my left? Absolutely.. My millions of other close friends were behind me. LOL Taking the metro and using the Metro Center station turned out perfect. The trip there was not crowded at all. The trip back was another story. The station wasn't crowded at all but the arriving trains were. I did squeeze in on the first train that came by and after it made a few stops, the crowds were gone and everyone could take a seat if they wanted. The fireworks ended at 9:50 and I was walking in my front door at 10:57. So lucky since they were warning of hour waits for trains. So glad I pushed myself out the door to go.

p.s. something that made me turn around and smile last night as I waited for the fireworks was the leader of a young group of kids in a loud voice announce "okay who wants to be a republican and who's a democrat . They couldn't have been more than 10 if that. LOL too funny but perfect