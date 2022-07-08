Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
168 / 365
Fairy Dust
My little town had their Damascus Days parade and fireworks tonight. This was my 3rd chance at fireworks in a week. I think putting a ND4 filter on the lens really helped from blowing out the highlights this year. You get to capture so much color.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4421
photos
203
followers
90
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Latest from all albums
162
163
164
1074
165
166
167
168
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th July 2022 9:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
Milanie
ace
I think you're right - I had it in my pocket to use, but then forgot it was there. Sure wish I'd used it. This is really nice.
July 9th, 2022
KWind
ace
Wow! An easy fav.
July 9th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Perfect explosion - all those colours and feathers! fav
July 9th, 2022
Taffy
ace
This is fantastic -- love how you've filled the frame.
July 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close