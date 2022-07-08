Previous
Fairy Dust by lesip
Fairy Dust

My little town had their Damascus Days parade and fireworks tonight. This was my 3rd chance at fireworks in a week. I think putting a ND4 filter on the lens really helped from blowing out the highlights this year. You get to capture so much color.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Milanie ace
I think you're right - I had it in my pocket to use, but then forgot it was there. Sure wish I'd used it. This is really nice.
July 9th, 2022  
KWind ace
Wow! An easy fav.
July 9th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Perfect explosion - all those colours and feathers! fav
July 9th, 2022  
Taffy ace
This is fantastic -- love how you've filled the frame.
July 9th, 2022  
