175 / 365
Friday Bar Night
Alvin arrived early and was checking out the new squirrel Bar in town....LOL🤣 He didn't want to miss the early bird nut specials
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
4
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4428
photos
204
followers
90
following
47% complete
View this month »
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th July 2022 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chipmunk
katy
ace
This is a really cute shot. Worth waiting for. I wouldn't have the patience
July 16th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super cute! I don't have this one. During covid we made all things for the squirrels to entertain us. We have a seesaw, swing, ladder, picnic table and a bicycle Lol...Have fun and cheers little guy!
July 16th, 2022
Bill
ace
How cute.
July 16th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Howdelightful
July 16th, 2022
