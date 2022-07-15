Previous
Friday Bar Night by lesip
175 / 365

Friday Bar Night

Alvin arrived early and was checking out the new squirrel Bar in town....LOL🤣 He didn't want to miss the early bird nut specials



15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Leslie

katy ace
This is a really cute shot. Worth waiting for. I wouldn't have the patience
July 16th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super cute! I don't have this one. During covid we made all things for the squirrels to entertain us. We have a seesaw, swing, ladder, picnic table and a bicycle Lol...Have fun and cheers little guy!
July 16th, 2022  
Bill ace
How cute.
July 16th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Howdelightful
July 16th, 2022  
