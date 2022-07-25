Sign up
185 / 365
Let The Medicare Years Begin
Hello 65 . Not sure how I got here but it's been a GREAT RIDE so far..... Starting it off in one of my happy places. As the sun rises 64 is now 65 .....😳
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Tags
beach
birthday
sunrise
selfie
katy
ace
Girl! You make 65 look sooooo good! FAV
July 25th, 2022
