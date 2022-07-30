Previous
Fun With Alvin by lesip
Fun With Alvin

Today's fun on the deck. This little guy must have gotten in 10,000 steps easy today.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
katy ace
LOL! How cute to catch him filling up!
July 31st, 2022  
Louise & Ken
This is TOO Adorable! I few chipmunks for the first time while visiting my daughter a month ago, and a chipmunk is capable of cleaning out the bar in hours!
July 31st, 2022  
