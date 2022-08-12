Previous
The Fly By by lesip
203 / 365

The Fly By

She sure is fast but thankfully she made multiple visits to the feeder in the hour I sat on the porch trying to get her picture.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Well done!
August 15th, 2022  
