203 / 365
The Fly By
She sure is fast but thankfully she made multiple visits to the feeder in the hour I sat on the porch trying to get her picture.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4458
photos
200
followers
89
following
56% complete
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
8
1
Year 11
NIKON D750
12th August 2022 2:55pm
hummingbird
Diana
ace
Well done!
August 15th, 2022
