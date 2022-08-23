Previous
Next
The Simple Pleasure Of Touch by lesip
214 / 365

The Simple Pleasure Of Touch

Things you capture at the fair ......
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Aw. Lovely image.
August 24th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Oh my! Lovely
August 24th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
He looks to be smiling!
August 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise