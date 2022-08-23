Sign up
Previous
Next
214 / 365
The Simple Pleasure Of Touch
Things you capture at the fair ......
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
3
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4467
photos
199
followers
89
following
58% complete
View this month »
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th August 2022 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
nose
,
pig
Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw. Lovely image.
August 24th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
Oh my! Lovely
August 24th, 2022
Linda Godwin
He looks to be smiling!
August 24th, 2022
