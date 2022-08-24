Sign up
215 / 365
The Look
When you tell your spouse "I'm going out for a few shots" I'll be right back. LOL
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4468
photos
200
followers
89
following
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st August 2022 10:53am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
gorilla
,
smithsonian national zoo
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful caption wonderful capture
August 26th, 2022
Bill
ace
Nice caption. Love this shot.
August 26th, 2022
katy
ace
FAV What a magnificent portrait Leslie
August 26th, 2022
Kartia
ace
😂 so good!
August 26th, 2022
