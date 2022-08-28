It's Official

It was a very hot August day when this 19 year old and her 20 year old boyfriend said I DO. I'm sure the Vegas odds were not in our favor. We were so young and in the blink of an eye now so old.... lol We have been blessed. Loved you then, Love you now, Love you Always .....



Being my face is healing from my bout with shingles, I knew this years photo would be faceless. Seeing this wonderful sky from my driveway I thought maybe we could hold the sign and just include our arms. Camera on tripod and facing straight up. Used my trusty old Nikon D5100 because it has the swing out viewfinder so I can what I'm capturing. My other hand is holding my wired remote to click the shutter. Played around to get the right setting and then went looking for Bob. First shots we had short sleeves and our bare arms looked twisted and old. LOL Bob we need to do it again with long sleeves. His reply was "just pick out a shirt". I said here you go. LOL Love when the picture in your mind comes to life. Not sure how I got so lucky finding my soulmate on my first try.





