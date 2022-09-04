Previous
Next
Happy National Pet Rock Day by lesip
224 / 365

Happy National Pet Rock Day

Yes, in 1975 a Pet Rock was a hot item on Santa’s list. 😊 When a rock made you happy. LOL
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Only you would come up with this Leslie! It is a precious cute photo though
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise