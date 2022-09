The King And I

It was senior day at the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Meaning you got in FREE if you were 62 or older. So of course I went. I always find the King and grab a selfie. LOL It was a HOT and HUMID day so glad our selfie happened within minutes of the gates opening. I just don’t know how they get through the day in all those costumes. From the renfest I headed to the beach for a few days. Today is the last unofficial day of summer for the beach so I should go grab that picture….