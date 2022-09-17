Previous
Saturdays In the Park by lesip
231 / 365

Saturdays In the Park

What a wonderful view of the city from Dolores Park. Just down the street from Bob and Margarets.

I'm so far behind in posting. We are having a wonderful visit with our oldest and his wife.
Leslie

ace
@lesip
