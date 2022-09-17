Sign up
231 / 365
Saturdays In the Park
What a wonderful view of the city from Dolores Park. Just down the street from Bob and Margarets.
I'm so far behind in posting. We are having a wonderful visit with our oldest and his wife.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4484
photos
198
followers
88
following
Views
8
Album
Year 11
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
17th September 2022 6:23pm
Tags
clouds
,
park
,
san francisco
,
cityscape
