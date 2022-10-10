Previous
Bonetober Year 9 by lesip
Bonetober Year 9

Toes in the sand, butt in the chair. Life was good this weekend.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Leslie

@lesip
katy ace
He looks good at the beach but that scarf makes it look a little chilly for him
October 11th, 2022  
Diane ace
LOL
October 11th, 2022  
JeannieC57
Love this! Starred !
October 11th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love him - and what great colors. Leslie, I made an error when I first posted the sports action challenge and had put a dash before the 10 that shouldn't have been there. Could you make that correction in your great biking shot so that the tag reads sportsaction10. Sorry for the trouble.
October 11th, 2022  
