244 / 365
I Love You Mom
It was a beautiful October morning at the zoo. Two year old Xiao Qi Ji is full of energy and has only Mei Xiang his mother as a playmate.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
1
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4513
photos
198
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th October 2022 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoo
,
pandas
Rick
ace
Cute capture.
October 17th, 2022
