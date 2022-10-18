Previous
Just Hanging With Mom by lesip
246 / 365

Just Hanging With Mom

Sometimes you get lucky and are in the right place at the right time. Sunday was one of those times. Got to see mom Batang and her 7 year old son Redd cross. I just kept snapping and got lucky with both looking my way.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Leslie

@lesip
Leslie
Corinne C ace
Wow, Fabulous!
October 19th, 2022  
